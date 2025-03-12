NMDOJ sues home improvement company accused of ripping off customers

The state's top prosecutor is accusing the company of collecting payments but not doing the work and shutting down without refunding people's money.

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico’s top prosecutor is going after a local home improvement business for allegedly ripping off customers.

New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez’s New Mexico Department of Justice is suing Flawless Results, LLC. The NMDOJ lawsuit claims the company collected large down payments from customers but then didn’t do the job. The lawsuit also claims the company shut down last year without issuing refunds.

The NMDOJ is asking for the company to pay customers back. They also want to keep the owners from doing any more contract work in New Mexico.