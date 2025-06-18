NMDOT to close a northbound lane of I-25 near Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Transportation is planning to close the far-right northbound lane on a seven-mile stretch of I-25 near Albuquerque.

NMDOT crews plan to close the lane from near Tramway Road to Avenida Bernalillo. This will happen every night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until June 27. An additional middle lane will also be closed for 2-3 nights.

Remember to slow down near the road crews while they work for the next nine days.