NMDOT to hold car seat inspection clinics around the state Saturday

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Transportation is holding car seat inspection clinics around the state Saturday.

Nationally-certified child passenger safety technicians will spend around 30 minutes inspecting each seat, educating parents and caregivers on how to properly select and how to install and use their car and booster seats. If a technician determines a car seat is either recalled, expired or otherwise unsafe, they will have replacement seats available (a $35 replacement fee may apply)

To participate in a clinic, parents and caregivers should bring their car set, car seat manual, vehicle manual. NMDOT recommends you to bring your child, if possible. They will offer free inspections on a first-come, first-served basis. You don’t need to schedule an appointment.

The clinics are this Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at these 11 locations:

Albuquerque

Carlsbad

Clovis

Farmington

Las Cruces

Las Vegas

Los Alamos

Rio Rancho

Santa Fe