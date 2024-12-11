NMHealth officials talk virus season and how to stay well

As the holiday season approaches, we should be mindful of what's in the air but officials say there is much more you can do to keep yourself well.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Viruses are in the air and very contagious this time of the year and there are some steps you can take to keep yourself well.

According to the New Mexico Department of Health, now until February is prime time for seasonal viruses like COVID, RSV and the flu. The virus circulating the most now, NMHealth officials say, is COVID. They’re seeing COVID pop up three times as much as flu or RSV but say we could soon see RSV cases rise in New Mexico.

“With RSV, what we’re seeing is the southeast of the United States, the cases are starting to go up, and usually the pattern is, it goes up in the southeast and then shortly we see it in New Mexico,” said Miranda Durham, the chief medical officer at NMHealth.

It can be confusing because they all share similar symptoms, like a runny nose, having a cough and body aches. Durham said flu and COVID both share the symptom of having a fever and a linger cough with RSV.

To prevent these illnesses, officials say washing your hands, wearing a mask if you have symptoms, staying home and getting your vaccines is paramount.

“Number one for prevention is vaccines. And it’s really not too late. We hear a lot about vaccines in the early fall. If you have put it off and think its too late, it’s not too late. Right now, is a great time to go and get vaccinated,” Durham stated.

Durham added your body needs two weeks to build the maximum protection against viruses when you get a vaccine.

For more information about vaccines and where to get them, visit this website.