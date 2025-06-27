NMSP: Over $180k worth of critical wildfire-fighting equipment stolen

SANTA FE, N.M. — Over $180,000 worth of equipment, critical to fighting wildfires in New Mexico, was stolen earlier this month, according to New Mexico State Police.

Between 8 p.m. on June 7 and 4 p.m. on June 8, NMSP alleges a black Chevrolet Tahoe – license plate #CBXP28 – accessed the New Mexico Forestry Division depot in Santa Fe three separate times.

NMSP claims the SUV was involved in the theft of two white utility box trailers, a red Kubota tractor and a black open utility trailer.

“The two white box trailers contained equipment valued at over $180,000. As a result, this theft has severely impacted the New Mexico Forestry Department’s ability to respond to wildfires in the region,” NMSP stated Friday.

If you have any information regarding this, contact Agent Edward Quintana at 505-425-6771.