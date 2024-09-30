NMSP: 2 arrested for racing on I-40 in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police arrested two people in a vehicle an officer reportedly saw racing at a high rate of speed early Monday on I-40 in Albuquerque.

Around 1:15 a.m. Monday, an NMSP officer saw two vehicles racing west on I-40 at over 120 mph after driving recklessly through Albuquerque. An Albuquerque Police Department helicopter was tracking one of the vehicles to a gas station in Moriarty. Then, the vehicle left the gas station when an NMSP officer noticed them.

NMSP officers deployed a stop stick on the tires as it merged onto I-40. Then, Edgewood police was able to successfully stop stick the passenger-side tires. At that point, the vehicle rear-ended a semi-truck, disabling it.

No one sustained injuries in the crash. The driver and passenger allegedly ran away but officers caught up to them and took them into custody.

NMSP identified the driver as 20-year-old Jaymin Giron and the passenger as 18-year-old Eva Fernandez Montoya.

Giron faces charges of aggravated DWI, aggravated fleeing, and resisting evading an officer. Fernandez Montoya faces charges of resisting/evading an officer. They are both booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.