NMSP finds 5-year-old girl safe after issuing Amber Alert

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police say they found five-year-old Kaelani Gonzales safe Wednesday after issuing an Amber Alert for her Tuesday.

Below is the original article from when NMSP issued the Amber Alert.

New Mexico State Police say Gonzales was last seen leaving Kirtland Elementary in Albuquerque in a black SUV. Police believe she is with her grandmother Marianne Garnard and is in danger.

Gonzales was last wearing a pink sweater with black pants and white shoes. She is around 3 feet and 8 inches with black hair and brown eyes.