NMSP: I-25 closed to high-profile vehicles north of Las Vegas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Interstate 25 in New Mexico is closed to high-profile vehicles from Las Vegas to the Colorado state line due to high winds and reports of crashes Friday.

New Mexico State Police announced the closure at around noon. They limited the closure to high-profile vehicles at around 2:30 p.m.

In the hour before the initial closure, the New Mexico Department of Transportation detailed at least two crashes that happened within 20 minutes of each other on I-25.

At around 11:09 a.m., NMDOT reported a crash at mile marker 393 on northbound I-25, 46 miles north of Las Vegas. Then, 18 minutes later, NMDOT reported a crash at mile marker 391 on northbound I-25.

If you’re heading west into Arizona on Interstate 40, conditions are no better. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, westbound I-40 is closed in Holbrook, Winslow and just west of Flagstaff due to snow and ice on the road. All lanes of I-40 east of Williams are also closed for the same reason.

I-25, looking south from Springer at a reported fire south of Wagon Mound, according to NMDOT

According to the Mora County Sheriff’s Office:

“There is currently an active fire in Mora County between Wagon Mound and Watrous. Fire Crews from both Mora and San Miguel are currently on scene and also additional resources are en route. Mora County Sheriff’s office and New Mexico State Police are also on scene. The fire is approximately 500+ acres in growing due to high winds. Please avoid the area!”