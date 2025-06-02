NMSP investigates 2 deadly semi-truck crashes on I-40

TUCUMCARI, N.M. — New Mexico State Police is investigating two crashes that left two people dead Sunday morning on I-40 near Tucumcari.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, NMSP officers responded to a crash involving three semi-trucks on I-40 near milepost 267. A preliminary investigation found the first semi-truck left the road while traveling eastbound, then overcorrected and flipped. The second truck tried to take evasive action and also overturned, according to NMSP. Then, the third truck crashed into the first one.

The driver of the third truck died at the hospital from their injuries. The other drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Later that morning, around 8:30 a.m., a separate semi-truck crashed into a patrol unit at the scene, then veered into the shoulder and flipped.

While the driver and the officer were treated in the hospital, a passenger in the semi-truck died at the scene.

NMSP is still investigating both crashes.