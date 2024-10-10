NMSP investigates Roswell police shooting

ROSWELL, N.M. — A Roswell police officer allegedly shot a man accused of fleeing a traffic stop and having a warrant out for his arrest.

The incident began Thursday as a traffic stop near South Sunset Avenue and West Brasher Road. The man reportedly got away in the vehicle he was in.

Then, the man allegedly stopped and ran away from the vehicle, carrying a rifle, near Relief Route just west of South Main Street.

The officer is okay. There is no word on the condition of the man.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.