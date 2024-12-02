NMSP seeks photos and videos related to deadly house party shooting

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. — Authorities are looking for any media, such as photos and videos, related to a deadly house party shooting last month in northern New Mexico.

According to New Mexico State Police, 18-year-old Jeremiah Salazar shot and killed another man after a fight turned physical at a Nov. 16 house party. The fight left another person with a gunshot wound that they’re likely to recover from.

A judge ruled to keep Salazar in custody until his trial. He faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Now, NMSP is seeking the public’s help in gathering evidence to get the full scope of the case.

With your mobile device, you can scan the QR code below that will take you to a secured website where you can upload evidence that could aid agents in their investigation.

