NMSP: Suspect arrested for murder and arson in Guadalupe County

New Mexico State Police officers responded to a call about a house fire and found a man dead there with a gunshot.

ANTON CHICO, N.M. — New Mexico State Police arrested a woman accused of killing a man and burning down the home he was found dead in.

NMSP responded to a call about a house fire Feb. 24 in Anton Chico. Agents said they found a man dead inside of the home with a gunshot wound to the head. They identified the victim as Paul Jaramillo III.

Agents said they checked surveillance video that showed a vehicle leaving the home shortly after it went up in flames. That connected them to 35-year-old Sofia Antrillo who allegedly admitted to killing Jaramillo.

Agents arrested Antrillo on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated arson, armed robbery, tampering with evidence, felon in possession of firearm or destructive device and three counts of trafficking with the intent to distribute.

According to NMSP, they also seized meth, heroin and cocaine from the home.

The state fire marshal’s office is independently investigating the fire.