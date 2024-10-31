NMSP: Teen arrested for accidentally shooting 8-year-old sister in the head

CLAYTON, N.M. — Police arrested a 17-year-old accused of accidentally shooting his eight-year-old sister Tuesday in Clayton.

Clayton police officers responded around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 300 block of Magnolia Street regarding an eight-year-old girl who was shot inside of a home. Her brother, 17-year-old Gio Blan, allegedly pointed what he thought was an unloaded gun at her and pulled the trigger.

The gun fired, striking the eight-year-old girl in the head. Her siblings tried providing medical attention before calling 911.

Medics took Blan’s sister to an area hospital and then flew her to a hospital in Texas. She is in critical condition.

Blan allegedly disassembled the gun and threw it in a nearby dumpster after the shooting. Police later recovered the gun. According to New Mexico State Police, the gun didn’t belong to anyone inside the home.

Blan faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, negligent use of a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence. He was booked into the San Juan County Juvenile Detention Center.

NMSP is taking over the investigation.