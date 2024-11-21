NMSP: Wild chase leads to man’s fifth DWI arrest

As an officer went to check on a car pulled off to the side of the interstate, the man allegedly hopped in his car and sped up, starting the chase.

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. — A man is now facing DWI charges for at least the fifth time following a wild chase with New Mexico State Police earlier this week on I-40.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, an NMSP officer went to check on a car pulled over on the side of westbound I-40 between Tucumcari and Santa Rosa. According to the officer, the man was urinating there, prompting the officer to flash their lights. As they did, the driver allegedly entered his vehicle and sped away.

Based on the vehicle registration, the officer identified the driver as 44-year-old Jimmie Yazzie, who allegedly had a revoked driver’s license and was on parole for four convictions of DWI and aggravated fleeing.

The officer said they found Yazzie fueling up his car at the Route 66 Gas Station in Newkirk. As the officer tried stopping him, he allegedly got in his car and put it in reverse. That reportedly pinned the officer between the driver’s side door and the gas pump but the officer escaped.

Yazzie then went back on to westbound I-40, launching a pursuit. It ended after police deflated his tires and pulled a PIT maneuver.

Yazzie allegedly ran away but officers found him a short time later and took him into custody.

Yazzie allegedly admitted to driving alcohol before driving. He is now in the De Baca County jail on charges of aggravated DWI, aggravated assault on an officer, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, resisting/evading an officer and other reported traffic infractions.