No Kings Day protests bring out thousands across New Mexico

People opposed to the policies of President Donald Trump gather at sites across the state to make their voices heard.

SANTA FE AND ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Several protests were hosted across New Mexico Saturday as part of the “No Kings Day” movement. In Santa Fe, thousands of people rallied outside the round house.

“I am afraid that our democracy is being dismantled and replaced with a monarchy, an oligarchic monarchy (and) I feel I have a duty as an American to speak up and protest against this peacefully,” protester Shelly Martin said.

The protesters heard from speakers including state representative Teresa Leger Fernandez.

Among those protesters were veterans who said they don’t agree with the military parade that President Donald Trump hosted Saturday in Washington D.C. Others were there protesting trump administration policies. We asked them what they want to see happen.

“Ask themselves, do I want to be a part of this? Do I want to be remembered enabling this?” replied Miguel Francisco Cabildo, a veteran.

“Our government to be working the way it’s supposed to with checks and balances and it’s not that what I want,” Kristina Gonzales said.

“To our congress people and senators to resist what’s going on,” Zorah Kruger Alper said.

In Albuquerque, protesters gathered at Mariposa Basin Park in Taylor Ranch. There were chants, cheers and lots of noise. But it was a very peaceful demonstration.

Thousands of people participated in this rally. Some showed up more than hour before it was set to start. Several speakers addressed the crowd, including Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury and Mayor Tim Keller.

Everyone that KOB talked to today had different reasons for showing up, but ultimately everyone was united in unhappiness with President Trump and his policies.

“We’re all looking for the same thing which is to restore democracy to America,” said one protester.

“The final straw for me was watching our military being harnessed against Americans,” said another protester, referring to the deployment of California National Guard troops and U.S. Marines in Los Angeles.

“Taking benefits away from veterans,” said a protester. “Laying off veteran workers from the VA hospital.”

“I don’t like any of his policies,” said a protester.

“We will stand up and we will fight and we will march and we will save our democracy,” said a protester.

The rally ended with a march through the park. Organizers said the intent of the march was to mock President Trump’s military parade Saturday.

Again, Saturday’s rally was peaceful, and participants KOB spoke with said it felt positive and inspiring to them.

“I definitely feel empowered, definitely,” said a protester. “It just makes you feel, like heard.”

“It’s a great day and there’s a lot of nice people here,” said a protester. “It’s just a lot of fun, having a good time. Everybody is friendly and nice.”

“It feels joyful, positive and I haven’t felt that energy around politics,” said a protester. “I don’t remember the last time I felt positive energy around politics.”

There was also a “No Kings Day” rally in Alamogordo Saturday. Organizers shared these photos from the rally with KOB Saturday. They told us they had about 250 people participate.

One person is facing charges after the “No Kings Day” protest in Chaves County. The undersheriff said the protest was peaceful, but a man tried to disrupt it by during a burnout and trying to blow diesel smoke on the people standing on the sidewalk on Main Street in Roswell. That man now faces charges of reckless driving.