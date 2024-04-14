Nonprofit hands out ‘hero bags’ to help first responders

On Saturday, local nonprofit “Elevate The Spectrum” handed more than 70 hero bags in Española.

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. – On Saturday, local nonprofit “Elevate The Spectrum” handed more than 70 hero bags in Española.

The hero bags are part of a statewide initiative to help law enforcement and first responders properly identify people with autism and help them know how to defuse situations.

Española officials believe this tool will be crucial, especially for families in northern New Mexico.

“I am on the autism spectrum myself and growing up there was not that many resources here in northern New Mexico. Having the materials to conquer some of the issues that plague people with autism, especially when it comes to the meltdown situation, it can make the difference between something tragic happening and progress happening,” said Sam LeDoux, an Española city councilor.

Elevate the Spectrum also handed out hero bags to first responders with the Pojoaque Pueblo. They are the second tribe in New Mexico to receive hero bags.

Since 2021, the local group has distributed nearly 2,000 hero bag to agencies across the state.