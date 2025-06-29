Oak Ridge Fire grows to more than 1700 acres on Navajo Nation

The Oak Ridge Fire, burning on the Navajo Nation near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, has grown to an estimated 1,780 acres Sunday.

The fire is 0-percent contained, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs. There were 55 firefighters on scene as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The Complex Incident Management Team, an interagency team made up of federal and state agencies, is expected to take over command by Sunday evening.

Evacuations have been ordered for parts of St. Michaels, which is northwest of Gallup.

Stay tuned for further updates.