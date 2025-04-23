One dead as Rail Runner collides with vehicle in Valencia County

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. — A collision between a Rail Runner train and a passenger vehicle left one person dead Tuesday night south of Los Lunas.

The Valencia County Fire Department confirmed that a person in the vehicle was killed in the crash near the 4600 block of Highway 314. No one was injured on the train. There were no further details available about what caused the collision.

Rail Runner service is currently suspended in both directions between Los Lunas and Belen. People waiting at either station will be transported by bus to their next stop.

Highway 314 northbound will be reduced to one lane while the crash is investigated.

Stay tuned to KOB 4 News for further updates.