Kids can reach Santa with the push of a button. Here is how.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — OnStar is partnering with NORAD to give parents with a GM vehicle an easy way for their kids to reach Santa this season.

If you drive a Chevrolet, GMC, Buick or Cadillac car that is new enough for OnStar and has the button, you can press the button, ask for Santa Claus and get through to the big guy.

In the video above, we’ll show you how it works.