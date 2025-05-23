Opposition builds to new rules for working in the heat

Contractors, car dealers and others fear the new regulations go too far and could inhibit productivity and raise costs.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There is no escaping the heat in New Mexico, especially for people who work in it. And now the State’s Environment Department has proposed new regulations to keep people safe while working in the heat.

But some say it goes too far.

Jim Garcia is the executive director for the Associated Contractors of New Mexico.

“We build roads, we build bridges and we maintain them for the people of New Mexico,” Garcia said.

He said they do everything they can to keep employees safe in the summer.

“We have a buddy system for checking on our people,” Garcia said. “We do have a hydration process, PPEs if you will for working outside. We pay for that our contractors pay for all of that. If somebody is in need of something they’re always taken care of every single time.”

The Occupational Health and Safety Bureau put together the rules for workers when the heat index exceeds 80 degrees. They include a process to acclimate, drinking water requirements, regular rest breaks, cooling areas and regularly monitoring employees.

According to the bureau, between 2022 and 2024, 1,150 workers compensation claims could have been because of excessive heat. It cost the state nearly $7.4 million in payouts.

But Garcia said that number doesn’t add up. Of all the contractors they have working outside throughout the state, he said they only had eight cases over that same time period.

Garcia said the rules would have unintended consequences. He pointed to the cooling areas as an example.

“How do you do it on a road operation?” Garcia asked. “How do you do it safely even if we did figure out how to do a rolling cooling tunnel, how would you do that safely? We have enough issues that we’re dealing with with just the general public going through our work zones.”

The new rules also require mandatory breaks at a heat index of 90 degrees. If that number jumps to 95, people doing heavy work like construction have to rest 15 minutes for every 45 minutes of work. If the heat index jumps to 103, it goes to resting for 40 minutes and working for 20.

“That asphalt that’s coming out of the back of those belly dumps are at 300 degrees,” Garcia said. “So that’s 300 degrees for a 12-hour operation.”

Garcia said they’d have to hire more people just to make up for the forced downtime. There will be a public hearing on the rules in July, and if adopted they could be in effect in August.

“We need to take a step back, we need to pump the brakes on this and we need to make sure we’re doing this the right way,” Garcia said.

The New Mexico Automotive Dealers Association also said they have concerns. The organization wrote an opposition letter stating the regulations will impact their ability to provide safe and reliable transportation needs for New Mexicans.

The state’s environment department sent KOB a statement writing, “While some businesses have effective practices in place, these rules aim to establish a consistent baseline that protects workers and ensures fairness.”

It also stated that the department values input from industry leaders. Garcia, though, said he’s reached out several times with questions and concerns and has not heard back.