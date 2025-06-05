Paradise Hills Pool temporarily closed for mold and asbestos removal

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — If you planned on swimming in the Paradise Hills Pool, you will have to wait as it is closed to remove mold and asbestos in the pump house.

The pool closed June 4 and will reopen “on or near” Wednesday, June 11.

According to Bernalillo County, crews are removing black mold and conducting asbestos abatement in the facility’s pump house. Once that is done, crews will conduct an air quality test before the mechanical systems are brought back online.

The county will either refund or reschedule all swim lessons and pool rentals at Paradise Hills Pool. You can get updates here on this website.