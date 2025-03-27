Partly cloudy and warm Thursday

Expect partly cloudy skies and very warm temperatures with a few showers and storms possible Thursday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Even though we do have that area of low pressure hanging around southern New Mexico, we’re still drying up.

It’s not only cloud cover but some of that moisture as well. Clear skies will mainly be along and north of Interstate 40.

As this progresses out to the east, that’s going to be bringing in that chance for some of those not only dry storms along and east of the central mountain chain, but we could also see a few of those storms become strong to severe, mainly down to the south near Lea County but also into Eddy County and the southeastern portions of Otero County.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: