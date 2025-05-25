Party Animals bring the shenanigans to Isotopes Park

Banana Ball returns to Albuquerque with a local player leading his team in a baseball game with a fun twist.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thousands filled up Isotopes Park Saturday and will do it again Sunday as the 2025 Banana Ball World Tour makes a stop in Albuquerque.

The Texas Tailgaters faced off against the Party Animals, where adults and kids alike spent quality time enjoying baseball with a different twist.

The final score wasn’t what’s most important. Instead, it’s the fun the players and the fans have, plus the memories that are being made during the big show.

“It’s been a lot of fun, we’re having a great time,” said one fan. “Yeah, it’s been awesome. Glad we could make it.”

Some fans were lucky enough to hit the field and compete in challenges in front of a packed house during breaks between innings, and it’s moments like those that will live on.

“This is great,” said another fan. “This is indescribable and he’ll probably remember this for the rest of his life. This is awesome, I know I will.”

And there’s an Albuquerque twist to the game as former Sandia High School and Lobo baseball player Drew Gillespie now plays for the Party Animals. He was able to put on a show for his friends and family in his hometown.

“It’s just special you know, in playing in my own backyard,” Gillespie said. “I’m getting to share my professional, you know, my passion for Banana Ball, with my friends and family and getting to bring what I do for a living is what all of our guys enjoy doing for a living. And it’s a home. It’s all my friends and family. What it’s all about, especially.”

Game two of the tour will be Sunday at Isotopes Park. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. and first pitch is at 1 p.m.