People gather to celebrate lost loved ones at Muertos y Marigolds

Día de los Muertos was Friday and Saturday but people came to the South Valley for a special celebration and procession Sunday

SOUTH VALLEY, N.M. — Gabriel Salas and his family are still grieving the loss of his grandma, Dolores, who passed away just a few months ago.

“She was a huge part of our lives. She raised me since I was a child, so she was my mother. We took care of her for the last 10 years of her life and we just recently lost her,” Salas said.

Salas and his family were among the people celebrating her life and the lives of others lost. Those lives were remembered Sunday during the Muertos y Marigolds celebration and procession, honoring Día de los Muertos at Rio Bravo Park in Albuquerque’s South Valley.

“This has grown immensely since before, so I’m glad to see it. Actually, I went to school here at Harrison, so I remember coming to these fields in the mornings before class. So to be back here, it’s is an awesome experience,” Salas said.

Jessica Gallegos looks forward to dressing up for this event every year.

“The crown I made, I painted. And then, if you can see, there are pictures along the crown. So Gabriel and I have been together since I was 15. So we have his grandparents and mine. My childhood dog also, and then our dog Rebel, and my grandfather, Daniel,” she said.

They weren’t the only ones looking festive for the annual Marigold parade Sunday. Weather slightly delayed it but the rain didn’t dampen any spirits.

“To me, it’s like what the bridge is made of for them to come across. And that’s why I feel like we’ll see them a lot today, because their part, it’s what we used to bring them back,” Arlene Gonzales said.

For many, the weekend is about celebrating life, grieving losses and feeling their loved ones in spirit.

“I truly believe they come over. They get to be a part of us for at least a day,” one person said.