Pet food pantry opens in Albuquerque

They're also looking for people looking to adopt a cat as shelters are over capacity.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Animal Welfare officially opened its pet food pantry this weekend.

The pantry is at the Eastside Shelter, located at 8920 Lomas Blvd. NE. It is open every Sunday, Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can drop off donations at that shelter or the Westside Shelter.

“Our pet food pantry is up and running! Thanks to our volunteers who help bag and hand out food to hungry pets in need. And thanks to those of you who donate pet food to the pantry,” Albuquerque Animal Welfare posted on social media.

If you don’t have a pet, now may be the right time – at least the city thinks so.

Shelters are overcapacity and adoption fees are waived now for puppies and kittens. If you can’t adopt, they’re also looking for people to foster, volunteer or donate. They also need volunteers to help care for kittens that are too young to be adopted.

If you are interested in fostering kittens, you can email AWDFoster@cabq.gov.