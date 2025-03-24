Plenty of sunshine and warmth Monday in New Mexico

High pressure is building over the west and will bring some beautiful conditions to New Mexico this week. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cloud cover is giving way to plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures in the forecast this week in New Mexico.

That is all thanks to a ridge of high pressure that will keep conditions nice and above average. Expect light winds, except in the Four Corners where it may be breezy.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

