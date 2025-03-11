What should you know as recession fears loom?

New Mexicans are becoming increasingly worried that a recession could be coming amid dropping stocks and rising prices.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You don’t have to be a financial expert to feel the hit on your wallet from a recent drop in the stock market and talk of a possible recession.

After President Donald Trump’s imposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China last week, higher grocery prices are expected. On top of that, the Dow fell 890 points Monday and NASDAQ dropped 4%.

“Uncertainty creates risk. Risk is something the market doesn’t like, and in response to that, it goes down in value,” said Reilly White, an associate professor of finance at the University of New Mexico. “What’s happened is there’s a lot of risks in the system, and investors are recalibrating that interpretation and trying to figure out what the next few months will hold.”

White explained that recent change in our economy, like tariffs, factor into what we’re seeing.

“One of the important drivers of the market is sentiment,” White said. “But then, sentiment kind of did this kind of shift in the last month. A lot of that’s due to tariffs. It’s geopolitical risk. It’s things that are going on.”

Over the weekend, President Trump didn’t rule out a possible recession. He told Fox News the economy was going through “a period of transition,” putting market stability on shakier ground.

White said that instability will impact your budget, 401k and stocks. New Mexicans, like Naomi Argaez, said they are already feeling the hit.

“Prices on groceries are going up. A lot. Gas is going up. It seems like utilities are going up as well,” Argaez said. “I feel like we are going to be going into a recession.”

Young adults are also noticing a difference.

“I’m about to graduate. And I have to think about, being a real grown-up and having to pay for everything like that. It’s like, how am I supposed to do that on a nonexistent wage right now?” UNM student Renata Gonzalez said.

“It’s kind of scary having my first lick of independence be in an economy like this, where everything is extraordinarily expensive,” UNM student Maia Hizny said.

White said it is not necessarily time to panic. He recommends focusing on long-term horizons, not short-term changes to the market. Financial experts also say it is too early to tell if a recession will happen.

As for what this will do to high interest rates, he said it is unlikely the Federal Reserve will lower them. The Fed has announcement set for later this week.