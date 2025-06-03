PM showers and storms possible Tuesday

We'll see some showers Tuesday around New Mexico but it won't be as abundant as it was Monday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Tuesday forecast shows some scattered showers are possible around New Mexico but they likely won’t be as abundant as they were Monday.

Showers will really fire up toward the afternoon and evening. There could be heavy rainfall and some thunderstorms still.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.

