PNM enacts its first ever public safety power shutoff for Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, N.M. -PNM has shut off power to the city of Las Vegas late Thursday morning due to expected high winds.

PNM says about 2,300 customers are being impacted. The shut-down is an effort to prevent power lines from igniting a wildfire.

While customers should be prepared for the outage to last up to 48 hours, PNM says they expect the weather event to subside by 8 p.m., and power could be back on by as early as 3 a.m. Friday morning.