PNM offers safety demonstration ahead of Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is next weekend and PNM demonstrated what to do if a balloon gets caught in the power lines.

PNM hosted the annual demonstration Wednesday to show how they respond and work with first responders. They also demonstrated how even touching a balloon caught in power lines can cause a chain reaction that can injure someone trying to provide help.

According to PNM, electricity seeks the nearest path to ground. That means an energized power line that doesn’t pose danger to a balloon hanging on a wire could become deadly if someone touches the ground and the balloon or tether at the same time.

PNM recommends that, if you see a balloon stuck in a power line, you don’t approach. Even if the line isn’t sparking or arcing, always assume it’s energized. Instead, call 911 immediately and call PNM at 888-342-5766 (DIAL-PNM).

Balloon Fiesta starts Oct. 5. It goes through Oct. 13.