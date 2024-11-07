PNM: 50k customers experiencing power outages in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — PNM reported that around 50,000 customers experienced power outages Thursday morning in the areas of New Mexico they serve.
As of 7:42 a.m. Thursday, there were 384 outages affecting 46,611 customers. PNM issued the following statement:
“Crews are working as safely and quickly as possible to restore power to all customers. A severe winter storm is causing widespread power outages across the state. Some customers may experience prolonged outages due ongoing weather conditions & the large number of outages.”
If you see a downed power line, they say to stay away and call 888-DIAL-PNM. You can visit this website for information about what to do during an outage.
Here’s a breakdown by city of some of the outages:
- Albuquerque: 14,530 customers affected, 137 outages
- Corrales: 4,078 affected, five outages
- Los Lunas: 4,064 affected, 15 outages
- South Valley: 3,384 affected, 22 outages
- Los Ranchos de Albuquerque: 2,266 affected, 16 outages
- Bernalillo: 1,786 affected, three outages
- Peralta: 1,600 affected, two outages
- Belen: 1,559 affected, 12 outages
- El Cerro: 1,204 affected, five outages
- Bosque Farms: 1,183 affected, 14 outages
- Valencia County: 910 affected, two outages
- Santa Fe: 708 affected, 18 outages
- North Valley: 614 affected, 23 outages
- Rio Rancho: 371 affected, seven outages
Find updates on outages here at this link.
STORM WATCH:
- For the latest conditions, click here
- Find weather alerts here
- See reported closings and delays
- Check out the interactive radar
- Learn about latest road conditions
- Submit photos and videos