Police: 1 arrested, 1 wounded after shooting and SWAT standoff

CLOVIS, N.M. — A teenager is behind bars, facing charges after a shooting and a subsequent SWAT standoff early Sunday morning in eastern New Mexico.

Clovis police officers responded to reports of gunshots early Sunday morning at an apartment near Pat Sandoval Park. According to court documents, a group of teens were in the area when at least one person fired shots.

Shortly afterward, a teen showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the wrist. He told officers he was a part of that group when he was shot.

Detectives identified 18-year-old Thomas Chavez as a suspect in the shooting. They tracked him down to an apartment where he was reportedly hiding.

Police sent in SWAT after they say Chavez refused to come out. Officers took him into custody shortly afterward.