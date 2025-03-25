Police: 1 dead after Santa Fe city vehicle crashes into bench

SANTA FE, N.M. — One person is dead after someone crashed a Santa Fe city vehicle into a bench after putting the vehicle in drive, instead of reverse.

Santa Fe police responded Monday, at around 4:35 p.m., to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at the Santa Fe Place Mall. Officers found a man who had been struck by a City of Santa Fe vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers talked to the driver at the scene. Statements made to officers indicated the driver put the vehicle in drive and pressed the gas pedal. That caused the vehicle to drive over the curb and into a bench the pedestrian was sitting on.

Yet, police stated, “The exact cause of the crash has not been determined at this time as this investigation is in the preliminary stages.” They haven’t identified the man, pending family notification.

If you saw the crash or have video of it, contact crash investigator Julian Martinez at 505-955-5402.