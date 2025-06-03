Police: 14-year-old killed in suspected road rage shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Las Cruces police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy died in a shooting they believe stemmed from a road rage incident.

The shooting happened Monday night, around 9 p.m., near the intersection of Solano Drive and Spruce Avenue. Police responded to a shots-fired call in the area and found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“The name of the victim is being withheld for now as police continue to gather more information and contact the family. No arrests have been made at this time,” police stated in a news release. “Investigators believe the incident stemmed from a road range confrontation, though the exact circumstances remain under investigation.”

If you have any information: