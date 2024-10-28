Police: 2 hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. — Two people are in the hospital after police say they were found with gunshot wounds this weekend.

Around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, police responded to multiple 911 calls about “6-30 gunshots” in the area of Plaza Drive. When officers arrived, they found multiple car crashes and a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest. They also found a 24-year-old woman who had been shot in the face.

The teen was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. The woman is in stable condition.

Police haven’t made any arrests.