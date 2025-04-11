Police and support groups team up to help crime victims’ families

Albuquerque police and victims support groups come together to provide answers to families still reeling from criminal violence.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Violent crime is part of the reason our governor is sending the National Guard to Albuquerque in a few weeks, but for too many families that move didn’t come soon enough.

KOB 4 heard from some of them Thursday evening at the Violent Crime Case Update Event, put on by the Albuquerque Police Department’s Victim Assistance Unit. APD detectives were there to answer questions and give updates. Several support groups were on hand too.

Ylenia Lorenzini was there for her daughter, 24-year-old Natalia Lorenzini.

“She was murdered on the night of July 2, 2021, at her apartment complex,” she said. “She was shot and left to die by herself.”

Danneil Cordova attended for her son, Nicholas Ortega, and his friend, Marcos Perez.

“They were at a house party, and they got shot,” she said.

Event organizers say between 50 and 60 people came through for answers and resources. Most of them shared a similar heartache that comes from losing a child.

“It has been terrible,” Lorenzini said. “Just not having any answers. She was my only child. No grandbabies and not knowing who she would be today.”

The city created the Victim Assistance Unit in 2021. It provides advocates to build the gap between victim’s families and detectives. APD Deputy Chief George Vega said there are currently 14 homicide detectives on staff but didn’t know their specific caseload.

“There are just so many homicides they’re constantly working it’s really hard for them to keep in touch with the families so it’s really good to have a victims advocate to keep in touch with them and keep them informed,” Alicia Otero said.

Otero is a founder of New Mexico Crusaders for Justice. The nonprofit was at the event connecting with victims and sharing resources. Otero’s son, Elias Otero, was shot and killed in front of his home in 2021.

Otero wants others suffering from a similar loss to know they’re not alone.

“It’s sad that families are still going through this but it’s good to know that we’ve come far, that now we do have a list of things to do after something like this happens because there was no instructions before and now we’re able to help families and guide them through the process,” she said.