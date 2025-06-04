Police arrest 1 for alleged DWI wrong-way incident on I-25

The driver in the alleged incident is set to make her first court appearance.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Police arrested a person accused of driving the wrong way on I-25 while drunk and reportedly not knowing what state they were in.

Police pulled Kristen Cleverly over Saturday after she was reportedly caught driving the wrong way on I-25 near Santa Fe. Officers said she failed multiple sobriety tests and that she thought she was in Arizona.

Police say officers also found two guns in her car.

Since Cleverly is already a convicted felon, she is now facing gun charges along with the DWI.