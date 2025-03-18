Police arrest 13-year-old on murder charge for deadly hit-and-run with stolen car

A 15-year-old has also been charged while an 11-year-old is "too young to charge" for a hit-and-run where the suspects are accused of planning to hit the bicyclist.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested a 13-year-old charged with murder for purposely crashing a stolen car into a man on a bike and killing him.

Police charged 13-year-old Jonathan Overbay with murder. They accuse Overbay and his friends – who are 15 years old and 11 years old – of taking video of the crash.

The crash happened early one morning back in May, a few blocks from Grant Middle School. The bicyclist, Scott Dwight Habermehl, was reportedly riding to work at Sandia National Labs.

Investigators allege the boys can be heard planning to hit the bicyclist. According to police, the 11-year-old was also waving a gun and laughing during the crash.

The 11-year-old is too young to be charged with murder. Police are working with the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office and CYFD on charges.