Police arrest man accused of killing friend in northwest Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested a man for allegedly shooting and killing his friend after a night of drinking and using ketamine in northwest Albuquerque.

Seth Stevenson, 42, is accused of killing 48-year-old Walter Scott at Scott’s home on the corner of 11th Street and Marble Avenue, just north of Lomas Boulevard.

Scott had friends at his house Saturday night. One friend allegedly told police he left around midnight as Scott and Stevenson were still allegedly drinking and doing drugs.

Detectives said Scott’s teenage daughter found him unresponsive Sunday around 4:45 a.m., after hearing a “loud thump.” She said Stevenson was in the kitchen and started throwing things at her. She called 911 and went into her bedroom but Stevenson allegedly forced his way into the room.

Then, he left the home, breaking a window and cutting himself to do so.

Stevenson allegedly tried to enter a neighbor’s home but officers caught up to him as he allegedly tried to break into a nearby home.

Detectives investigated and heard from someone in the area who corroborated details about the case.

Police arrested Stevenson on charges of murder, child abuse and criminal damage to property and booked him into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

The teenager is okay.