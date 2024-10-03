Police arrest man accused of pulling firearm on coworker at Taco Bell

RUIDOSO, N.M. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man accused of pulling a firearm on his coworker Tuesday at a Taco Bell in Ruidoso.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, police received a 911 call from an employee at the Taco Bell. The caller said the employee pulled a firearm on another employee.

Ruidoso police officers and investigators responded to the scene. They got in touch with the occupants inside the building. Soon, three employees exited the building safely, according to police, and officers entered the building.

Officers found 34-year-old Mark Aragon while inside. They took Aragon into custody and arrested him on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

An investigation found that two employees got into a physical altercation, leading to one of them hitting the other person with a handgun.

Officers also investigated the report of a shot fired during the altercation but they determined there were no shots fired.

According to RPD, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, New Mexico State Police, Ruidoso Downs Police Department and the Capitan Police Department assisted with the response.