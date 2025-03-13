Police arrest man for drive-by shooting at family’s home

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Police arrested a man accused of shooting at a home in Rio Rancho where a family was sleeping Friday night.

Dispatch received multiple 911 calls, describing “rapid gun fire” in a southeastern Rio Rancho neighborhood at around 11:40 p.m. Callers said neighbors saw a man hanging outside of the passenger seat of a vehicle, firing “15-40 rounds into possibly two houses.”

Officers arrived and found a total of “93 spent shell casings” in front of a home. They also saw surveillance video corroborating what callers reported.

Investigators found gunshots in the wall of the room where one of the children was sleeping. They also found gunshots in the wall of the room where a newborn baby and their parents were sleeping.

Detectives identified Jayden Martinez as a possible suspect. They allegedly discovered social media posts he made about the shooting.

Detectives compared Martinez’s driver’s license photo and Facebook photos to the man in the surveillance video. They also found the Cadillac in the video belonged to him.

Martinez is now behind bars, facing two counts each of child abuse and shooting at/from a motor vehicle, three counts of shooting at an occupied dwelling and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as felony criminal damage to property.