Police arrest student accused of making hoax 911 call

HOBBS, N.M. — Hobbs police officers arrested a student for allegedly making a hoax 911 call about a possible weapon on-campus.

Around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, Hobbs police officers received an anonymous phone call allegedly threatening Hobbs Municipal Schools. Officers said the threat of a possible weapon on campus was severe enough to have school resource officers put multiple schools on “Secure” status.

Additional officers responded to the Hobbs Alternative School where they said they found the source of the phone calls and the person with the phone. They said they arrested the person and identified them as a person under 18 years old. Then, they determined it was a 911 hoax call.

According to the school district, they will discipline the student allegedly responsible. They said no students were threatened and the incident was reported immediately to leadership and HPD.

The Hobbs Police Department confirmed there are no additional threats to the schools. They also lifted all of the school safety protocols.