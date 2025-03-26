Police arrest suspect for third time for allegedly damaging city vehicles

Officers say they saw the woman damaging around two dozen government vehicles.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police arrested the same woman for a third time for the same alleged crime.

Police say officers at the downtown Prisoner Transport Center saw Danielle Ruth Magee damaging almost two dozen government vehicles parked nearby.

Magee is accused more than a thousand dollars in damage. She also allegedly had two active misdemeanor warrants.

Police say she was charged in 2024 for damaging a police vehicle. They also say she was charged in 2023 for damaging eight city vehicles and 32 personal vehicles in Civic Plaza.

Magee out of jail. She is scheduled for a competency review next month.