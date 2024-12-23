Police: Child in critical condition after e-scooter crash with pickup truck

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after a crash involving a pickup truck and electric scooter Sunday, Albuquerque police say.

Dispatch sent police to a crash in the 1300 block of Spence Ave. SE around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Paramedics took the child to the hospital where he is still in critical condition Monday.

Officers determined the child was riding the e-scooter when someone in a pickup truck struck the scooter. The pickup truck driver stayed at the scene and spoke with detectives.

Detectives don’t suspect speed as a factor. They’re still investigating.