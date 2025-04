ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that shut down westbound Gibson Boulevard in southeast Albuquerque.

APD reported Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. that a crash team had been called out to investigate a serious injury crash at Gibson and Yale.

A motorcyclist is in critical condition.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.