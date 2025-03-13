Police detain teen accused of shooting another teen near Clovis High School

The teen is in stable condition after a shooting that police say happened blocks away from their school.

CLOVIS, N.M. — Officers detained a teen accused of shooting another teen Wednesday afternoon just blocks from Clovis High School.

Police in Clovis responded to shots in the area of 21st Street and La Fonda Road. They found a 16-year-old shot multiple times and took them to the hospital.

Law enforcement secured the schools in the area. An hour later, they detained another 16-year-old who police said was walking toward the high school.

The teen shot is in stable condition.