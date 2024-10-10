Police: Elderly woman killed while answering front door of her home

Clovis police say 78-year-old Virginia Montoya was shot and killed while answering her front door.

CLOVIS, N.M. — Police say someone shot and killed a 78-year-old woman after she answered the front door of her home Wednesday evening.

Dispatch received an emergency call around 6:53 p.m. Wednesday from a resident on the 1300 block of Traver Street. The caller was an 80-year-old man who said his wife was shot as she answered their front door.

First responders arrived and found a woman who sustained a gunshot wound to chest. They rushed her to the hospital where she later died.

Police identified her as 78-year-old Virginia Montoya.

Detectives are asking residents in the area to review their home security camera systems, in case their systems captured any images or video that police could use to find the suspected killer.

If you have any information on this incident, the Clovis Police Department asks you to call them at 575-769-1921. You can also submit anonymous tips online through tip411 program or by calling Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

The Major Crimes Unit of the 9th Judicial District is also investigating this homicide.