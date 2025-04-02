Police evacuate part of downtown due to suspicious item

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are evacuating the area around the Sunshine Theater at Central and Second Street downtown due to a reported suspicious item Tuesday night.

Police units are blocking off the area as the Explosive Ordinance Disposal team investigates the item. There was no scheduled event Tuesday at the Sunshine Theater but it is located in a busy area for foot traffic and vehicle traffic.

The area is being evacuated as a precaution.

Stay tuned to KOB 4 News for further updates.