Police identifies arson suspect in fire at nonprofit’s warehouse

The fire left a local nonprofit struggling to recover.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police have identified a suspect accused of arson in a fire at a warehouse that an Albuquerque nonprofit used to store donations.

The fire broke out Oct. 14 at the warehouse that the Oliver Rigby Foundation used to store sheets, blankets and other soft goods that they would then provide to animal rescue groups.

Police said surveillance video showed a woman lighting fires in multiple places. The fires erupted the warehouse, causing around $300,000 worth of damage.

Officers recognized her and identified her as Samantha Lee. They are still looking for her. If you have any information, reach out to APD at 505-242-COPS (2677).

