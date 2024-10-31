Police investigate 6-vehicle crash in northeast Albuquerque

Investigators said a car was speeding and crashed into cars parked at the intersection of San Pedro and Comanche.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating after a car crashed into five other vehicles stopped at a red light in northeast Albuquerque.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of San Pedro Drive and Comanche Road.

Investigators said a Honda Civic was speeding south on San Pedro when it approached five vehicles stopped at red light at Comanche. The Civic sideswiped two cars in the right lane before smashing into an Infiniti sedan, causing the Infiniti to crash into a pickup truck in front of them. The Civic then went airborne into an SUV in the left lane.

Officers found an elderly man pinned inside a vehicle when they arrived at the scene. Medics then took him to the hospital. It’s unknown what vehicle he was in.

Police said the driver of the Civic is in the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Infiniti was taken to the hospital for “precautionary reasons” and is in stable condition.

Detectives are still investigating.